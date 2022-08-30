2 dead in multi-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south of Nestle Road.

According to a preliminary crash report, an unidentified victim in a 2021 Dodge Charger was driving north on the southbound lanes in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Devin William Dicus, of Jonesboro, was driving in a 2015 Toyota Corolla on the outside southbound lane, and the two drivers struck each other head-on.

ASP said another driver in a Ford F-350 was traveling behind Dicus and was hit during the impact. That driver was not hurt in the crash.

The unidentified victim’s identity has not been released as officers are working to notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.