Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south of Nestle Road.

According to a preliminary crash report, an unidentified victim in a 2021 Dodge Charger was driving north on the southbound lanes in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Devin William Dicus, of Jonesboro, was driving in a 2015 Toyota Corolla on the outside southbound lane, and the two drivers struck each other head-on.

ASP said another driver in a Ford F-350 was traveling behind Dicus and was hit during the impact. That driver was not hurt in the crash.

The unidentified victim’s identity has not been released as officers are working to notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
An Amber Alert has been inactivated for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in danger after his mom...
Amber Alert inactivated for missing 4-year-old boy
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Looking ahead to Jonesboro Unlimited meeting
Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand

Latest News

Kade Holliday faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the court said.
Sentencing for former Craighead County clerk scheduled
Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County.
Randolph County medical facility breaks ground
The Action Track Chair in a trailer that the Veteran Service Office lets people take when they...
New technology helping those who can’t walk
Jonesboro Unlimited wants to hear from the people while they search for new branding techniques.
Jonesboro asking residents for help with branding