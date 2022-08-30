Energy Alert
Aug. 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We can’t rule out a shower or two today but the highest rain chances are behind us until over Labor Day weekend. Instead, we’re waiting for lower humidity to arrive Wednesday morning.

We’re a little cooler this morning with lows in the low 70s. We’ll probably still hit the 90s later even with the rain-cooled air start. Temperatures aren’t impacted much and could get a little higher thanks to the dry air through the week.

Thursday morning looks the nicest as low humidity helps overnight temperatures reach the low 60s. Highs stay near or in the 90s.

Over Labor Day Weekend, data still shows a split between more heat and higher rain chances. Its possible tropical moisture brings the chance of heavier rain with any storms. No tropical storm or depression conditions are expected in Arkansas. We’ll keep watching it.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. Jurnee Taylor highlights a Region 8 teacher that doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Police investigate a Poinsett County stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

A Region 8 back has a warning about funny money being passed around.

An Arkansas doctor shares his story of volunteer work in Ukraine as the war against Russia rages on.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

