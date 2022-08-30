Energy Alert
Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record, 450th different pitcher, for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night.

Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds’ mark for most pitchers as longball victims.

Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

This was Pujols’ 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’ 148.

Pujols hit his first career home run in 2001 with the Cardinals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

