County fair not hosting carnival rides, adds additional events

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas County fair will look different this year.

With a significant piece of the puzzle missing at this year’s Randolph County Fair, its committee has been working on adding events that will keep the public entertained.

County Fair Executives decided in the last two weeks that carnival rides would not be feasible at this year’s fair, said Fair Manager Steve Clements.

“The carnival, we had one we were in touch with, but they wanted quite a bit of money guaranteed up front, and we just could not afford the amount, which was about $10,000 to start with,” said Clements.

He said replacing the carnival rides would be challenging, but the fair board has been working on adding more and more events.

“We’ve got a lot of activities this week. We’ve got live entertainment here on the stage that I’m standing on every night this week,” said Clements. “Something new, we’re going to start having a barn dance starting around 9:00 Friday night in the barn with a live band. We’ve got a rodeo and junior rodeo.”

Even without the rides, he says it’s essential to support your local county fair anyway.

“We’ve got our educational booth, we’ve got handcrafts, people that want to bake things at home, they can bring them out, we have a lot of categories to use,” said Clements. “The kids showing their animals, we’re affiliated with the FFA and 4H clubs here in town locally, and we have a good support with them coming out and helping out with the fair.”

