Former school teacher pleads guilty to stalking

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A guilty plea from a former Jackson County school teacher was negotiated Monday.

Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of Pocahontas in February after months of investigation.

School District administrators contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 3 regarding allegations that Bullington was “having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.”

On Aug. 29 in Jackson County Circuit Court, Hon. Judge Rob Ratton took the negotiated guilty plea of a Bullington.

A media release from Deputy Prosecutor John Pettie says Bullington will be registered as a sex offender since being found guilty of Stalking in the Third Degree.

A powerful statement from Pettie serves as a reminder for all.

“The victims of sex offenses do not have it easy—the echoes of today’s plea do not cease when the ink is dry on the paper,” said Pettie.

He says Victims of sex crimes have enough to deal with without having to hear whispers and slurs implicating their character.

“Gossip isn’t harmless,” said Pettie. “In a world where you can be anything….BE KIND.”

