Future sports complex brings traffic concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of a location for a new sports complex comes some local residents who are a little hesitant about what their streets might look like.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex. Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive.

The announcement has some people that live off Race Street like Dana Taylor nervous about what the complex might do to traffic.

“Race Street is very busy, and Sam’s Club is located here and some other businesses and my front door faces race street so I am familiar with the traffic flow and that is my concern,” said Taylor.

Taylor lives in the Jonesboro Sunset Gardens apartment complex which has a lot of senior citizens. She said she is not anti-sports complex but just wished it could be in a different location.

“This is a senior complex we have an entrance and an exit that goes right out to race street so it’s a concern for us,” said Taylor.

Others are willing to look past the traffic issues the complex might cause saying they think it will be great for kids in the community.

“Sounds like a good idea, it might keep the kids off the street and help cut down crime,” said Tammy Clark.

When asked about the traffic issues the complex may cause the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission released this statement.

“We are still in the very early stages of the due diligence regarding the properties located on Race Street. Part of that process will involve a traffic review and ingress/egress options from all locations around that acreage. We will obviously work close with city officials to limit traffic complications with the local businesses that are located in that area.”

The commission said it was too early to say when they might complete a traffic test or how much one might cost.

