Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools

Governor Bill Lee outlines new safety measure for Tennessee schools.
Governor Bill Lee outlines new safety measure for Tennessee schools.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions.

Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety on Tuesday.

Through a video message, Governor Lee introduced a several ways Tennessee schools and law enforcement are working to identify and address concerns before they materialize into tragedy.

The new actions fall into a three-pronged approach, which includes engaging parents and families, securing schools and training staff, and partnering with law enforcement who are trained in active school situations.

“Our administration has taken meaningful steps to further strengthen school safety in Tennessee by engaging parents, evaluating security measures and strengthening partnerships with law enforcement,” said Lee. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and I thank Tennesseans for doing their part as we continue our coordinated effort to protect students and teachers across the state.”

According to the announcement, Executive Order 97 will:

Engage Parents

  • More than 10,000 Tennesseans are using the Safe TN app, a free resource to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns at a child’s school, with a record 2,000 downloads this month
  • Expanded School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons to cover all 95 counties
  • Mobile crisis providers are available to families across the state and can be reached by dialing ‘988′

Secure Schools

  • Every Tennessee school has completed a physical school security assessment – a total of 1,838 schools • More than two-thirds of school districts – 104 districts – have participated in school safety training
  • Frequent, unannounced checks are being prioritized to see that school doors latch and precautions are in place
  • Every school district has received an updated School Safety Plan Template

Partner with Law Enforcement

  • State and local law enforcement have collaborated to provide proven, hands-on active shooter training courses in each Grand Division
  • Updated training has been provided to more than 600 School Resource Officers
  • Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are building stronger relationships with local school leadership

For more on the Governor’s announcement and Executive Order 97, visit here.

