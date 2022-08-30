Energy Alert
Greene County Tech wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)

Winning schools get ice cream or donation to their booster club
Winning schools get ice cream or donation to their booster club
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on August 26th, 2022.

1,908 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Greene County Tech beat Wynne by 187 votes, Brookland finished 3rd. Camden Farmer rifles to Connor Gerrish, the screen is open and then some, Gerrish takes off 63 yards for the touchdown. GCT beats Paragould 35-0 in The Bell Game.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the GCT booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

