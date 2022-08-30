Energy Alert
Jonesboro asking residents for help with branding

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited wants to hear from you about the city’s branding and how they will try and attract new businesses.

On Monday Jonesboro Unlimited hosted different business owners, and entrepreneurs to get input from all over, but Craig Rickert says most importantly they want to hear from the average citizens who call Jonesboro home.

“We want to get as much feedback as possible, we have heard from people in the business community, heard from people from A-State, and we want to hear from the general public,” said Rickert.

Rickert stressed the people who live in Jonesboro care for the city so much and believes that care can lead to positive change.

“There is such passion and belief in our city, we want to see how to best represent that in a brand we share to the world,” he said.

Rickert said cities are always competing for things like residents and businesses and having a brand brings everything together and makes a city more appealing.

