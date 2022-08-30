Lower Humidity Returns

Lower humidity has arrived! It’ll be with us through the rest of the work week before rising over the weekend. It won’t come back as bad as it was earlier this week. Temperatures don’t cool down a lot. Mornings will feel the best with lows in the low to mid-60s. We’ll still get pretty close to 90 degrees each afternoon. We heat back up for the weekend and the first A-State game of the season. Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain.

