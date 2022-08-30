Energy Alert
LSU dorm brawl caught on camera; police investigating

LSU police are investigating a fight that unfolded inside a dorm on campus on Monday, Aug. 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are investigating a fight that unfolded inside a dorm on campus Monday night.

Video of the altercation shows three females, presumably LSU students, punching and pulling hair as one of them is tossed into a water fountain.

”There was an altercation last night that Residential Life and LSU Police have been made aware of and are investigating,” LSU Vice President of Communications & University Relations Ernie Ballard said. “We do not condone or tolerate physical violence on campus, and we will be addressing this concern in short order, per steps outlined in the Code of Student Conduct,” he added.

The person who sent the video to WAFB says the fight happened inside the West Laville honors dorm. “This kind of violence needs a no-tolerance policy,” the person said.

