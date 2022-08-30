Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home.

According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.

Police said the kid was reported as a runaway on Monday, Aug. 15.

The news release indicated four other people including a juvenile were charged with misdemeanor charges.

Vornes was arrested on battery, sexual indecency of a minor, false imprisonment, and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.