Mid-South organization calls for earlier juvenile curfew, city leader calls for collaborative effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South organization is working to curb juvenile crime in the City of Memphis.

Kenny Lee, vice president of the organization Ride of Tears, says young people in Memphis are out of control.

“We’re constantly burying kids, people are constantly killing,” Lee said. “It’s almost like this is a war zone, is this really Memphis?”

Ride of Tears is an organization that rides throughout the city of Memphis when a child dies due to gun violence.

”These young people need to know when you take somebody’s life, it’s over with,” Lee said. “You’re not coming back, they’re not coming back, but you affect two families.”

The group is now calling for an earlier curfew for minors in the city.

“These kids need to be in the house on school days at 8 o’clock, and on the weekends, at 10,” Lee said.

“Just enforce it more,” organizer Lakeysha Jackson said. “If all of us participate, just like we ride all the time, the same way we get out there and ride, if all of us chip in, I promise you the crime rate, it’ll cease.”

But city leaders say that’s exactly what they’ve been trying to do.

“The element that needs to come into play now is the community’s participation, as well as a sustained plan for where we are, with city government,” Councilwoman Rhonda Logan said.

Logan says the city has faced many challenges, including short-staffing within the Memphis Police Department, something it’s actively trying to fix.

The department just hosted a job fair on Saturday to get more recruits.

However, Logan says it will take more than additional officers to fix the issue.

“(It’s) not just a one and done,” Logan said. “Not just a march, not just a press conference, but programming, connectivity, collaboration, and awareness in every neighborhood.”

Logan acknowledged that most of the homicides and shootings in her district are happening overnight, but she says an earlier curfew isn’t the answer right now.

Instead, Logan says she’d rather see more enforcement of the current 11 p.m. curfew.

Right now, there is a $50 fine (per incident) for the parents of juveniles who break the city curfew ordinance.

She also said the city is actively looking at legislation to strengthen laws already on the books.

“You know the city ordinance is bound by the state,” Logan said. “We can’t do anything outside what the state allows.”

She’s also looking at Memphis businesses to do their part.

“If your establishment is having these types of crimes and activities overnight, you as a business owner are responsible to make certain that your business is within the law, and that you’re not the type of negative environments to impact the citizens,” Logan said.

Lee and Logan agree that everyone has a role to play in keeping the community safe, including city, county, community, and faith leaders.

“If you see something, say something,” Lee said. “It ain’t about being a snitch, it’s about helping save lives.”

They both say the changes must start at home, with parents.

“I do understand the frustration, the outrage,” Logan said. “I do understand the hurt and despair that people are feeling, but we have to do this together, and we can get it done. We will not be a city under siege, we will not turn a blind eye to what’s happening.”

