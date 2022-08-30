Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New technology helping those who can’t walk

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new type of wheelchair in Arkansas is making sure veterans who may not be able to walk don’t miss out on some of life’s most precious memories.

The Action Track Chair also known as a track wheelchair was purchased by the Veteran Service Office in Jonesboro to change the lives of those who served our country.

That is exactly what it has done for veteran Eddy Watson who said this opens all sorts of doors that were closed for him before.

“You can go fishing, you can go hunting, you can go to the beach, you can do all sorts of things with it that you normally can’t do in a wheelchair,” said Watson.

Most recently for Watson, the chair allowed him to go on his family beach trip and ride on the sand which he has not been able to do.

“I would drive the wheelchair down to the water’s edge and I would have a grandson on each side, and they would take me by the arms and walk me into the water,” he said.

Watson said the chair has changed his life and Larry Pierce with the Veteran Service Office says that’s why they got the chair in the first place.

“That’s what we do it for those memories,” said Pierce. “I have seen pictures of people in Gainesville for instance who got to grow a garden for the first time in 5 years because they could get out in the mud.”

The chair is available for any veteran living in Arkansas for no charge, you have to show proof of service and for more information contact the Veteran Service Office at (870)-933-4598.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
An Amber Alert has been inactivated for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in danger after his mom...
Amber Alert inactivated for missing 4-year-old boy
generic crash
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Looking ahead to Jonesboro Unlimited meeting
Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand

Latest News

Gas prices trend downward except for diesel
Jonesboro asking residents for help with branding
Randolph County Medical Facility breaks ground
2 dead in early morning crash