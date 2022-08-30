New technology helping those who can’t walk

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new type of wheelchair in Arkansas is making sure veterans who may not be able to walk don’t miss out on some of life’s most precious memories.

The Action Track Chair also known as a track wheelchair was purchased by the Veteran Service Office in Jonesboro to change the lives of those who served our country.

That is exactly what it has done for veteran Eddy Watson who said this opens all sorts of doors that were closed for him before.

“You can go fishing, you can go hunting, you can go to the beach, you can do all sorts of things with it that you normally can’t do in a wheelchair,” said Watson.

Most recently for Watson, the chair allowed him to go on his family beach trip and ride on the sand which he has not been able to do.

“I would drive the wheelchair down to the water’s edge and I would have a grandson on each side, and they would take me by the arms and walk me into the water,” he said.

Watson said the chair has changed his life and Larry Pierce with the Veteran Service Office says that’s why they got the chair in the first place.

“That’s what we do it for those memories,” said Pierce. “I have seen pictures of people in Gainesville for instance who got to grow a garden for the first time in 5 years because they could get out in the mud.”

The chair is available for any veteran living in Arkansas for no charge, you have to show proof of service and for more information contact the Veteran Service Office at (870)-933-4598.

