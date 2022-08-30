Energy Alert
Police investigating Poinsett County Stabbing

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person was taken to a hospital after being stabbed In Marked Tree, police say.

According to Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden, a stabbing happened on the corner of Pecan and Gary Street around 8:50 p.m.

Madden said the victim’s condition is unknown, but a suspect has been taken into custody.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

