Randolph County medical facility breaks ground

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County.

First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas.

The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.

CEO Brigitte McDonald said this is a big step for the community and her company.

“We serve everyone. We don’t deny anyone for being uninsured or for no insurance, we see everybody,” said McDonald. “It’s just been great to be able to serve our communities, and we have local primary care providers that are taking care of local people.”

McDonald said for her and the company, this is a big step.

“The biggest milestone I think I’ve achieved with the organization,” said McDonald. “I’ve been with the organization for 28 years, and we’ve continued to grow, and grow, and grow.”

First Choice Healthcare expects construction to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

