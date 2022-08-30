School creates action plan for athletic department

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Northeast Arkansas are making sure your kid has the best care if they are hurt.

In Mammoth Spring, the school district has safety as the number one priority for kids wherever they are.

Athletic Director Scott Small said they have worked hard on its emergency action plan, which involves many moving parts.

“It includes our coaches, administrators, and medical professionals if we have them on staff, what their role is, who does what, and how those situations are handled,” he said. “It’s a good thing to know beforehand in practice and be ready if something ever does happen.”

One major factor in the plan is an automated external defibrillator or an AED.

“We have one in this building, one in the next building, and then I guess every building on campus has one. They’re always in pretty close proximity. All of our coaches are required by AAA to have CPR and AED training,” Small said.

Without knowing how to correctly execute the plan, he said the plan is no good.

That’s why Small’s department is meeting ahead of its major sports seasons to explain different scenarios if they were to occur.

“We’re going to have an athletic staff meeting soon, and we’ll talk about that stuff with basketball season coming up. The only sport we have right now is golf, and I’m the coach, and that’s a situation where you have to watch for heat exhaustion and things like that,” he explained.

Small added parents should trust that their kids are in the best hands when they come to school in Mammoth Spring.

“You know we’ve done a very good job of being ready for those situations, and another good thing is that we know these kids, we know if the young man or young woman has an issue, whether it’s an allergy or this or that, and that’s the benefit of a small community. You have a little bit more of a background on your athletes too,” he said.

The athletic program is looking into adding a significant resource for the school’s athlete’s safety in the next few weeks.

