Sentencing for former Craighead County clerk scheduled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday will be sentenced in federal court next month.

According to the United States District Court, the sentencing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Little Rock.

Court documents revealed Holliday embezzled $1.5 million in county funds. He later admitted taking the money to fund his businesses.

Holliday faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the court said.

He is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the Arkansas Department of Corrections Cummins Unit for pleading guilty to theft of property last November.

Back in February, Holliday plead not guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.