Southeast Missouri city hit with flooding, power outages

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) -A city in Southeast Missouri is experiencing power outages during flash flooding.

The Thayer Police Department says they have not had to conduct any rescues yet from the flash flooding, but that there is a city-wide power outage.

There is no estimated time frame for when the power will be back on.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the city and will provide an update on this developing story tonight at 10.

