We can’t get to every stadium every Friday. That means more storylines. It’s time for the FFN Extra Point.

Marked Tree made a 3 hour road trip to Hector and came back with a 54-19 victory. Mind you we were tied at 12 at intermission. The Indians took an 18-12 lead after 3 quarters. Waylon Dunn’s crew scored 36 points in the final frame to start 1-0.

