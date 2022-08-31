Energy Alert
Aug. 31: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity has arrived! It’ll be with us through the rest of the work week before rising over the weekend. It won’t come back as bad as it was earlier this week.

Temperatures don’t cool down a lot. Mornings will feel the best with lows in the low to mid-60s. We’ll still get pretty close to 90 degrees each afternoon.

We heat back up for the weekend and the first A-State game of the season.

Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 20 Arkansas counties as disaster areas after the extreme summer heat resulted in a drought.

Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state.

Arkansas high schools debate switch to all digital tickets.

Schools across Northeast Arkansas are making sure your kid has the best care if they are hurt.

Boy who died in flooding in Northwest Arkansas carried 500 yards through drainage network.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

