City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be.
Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be.
There are three options:
- Tacky Christmas
- Christmas Past and Present
- Christmas Through the Years
