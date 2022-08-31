City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be.

Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be.

There are three options:

Tacky Christmas Christmas Past and Present Christmas Through the Years

If you want to cast your vote, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.