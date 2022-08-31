Doctor recommends talking to primary care provider when contracting COVID-19

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Over the past months, Arkansas and Missouri have seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders say the latest variant isn’t as lethal as ones in the past but can still make you very sick.

Symptoms can now include diarrhea and common flu symptoms.

Dr. Curtis Horstman with Ozarks Healthcare says there are some things you can do to treat yourself at home while infected with COVID-19.

“First, you need to check with your primary care doctor. There are some medicines if we diagnose you, and you can get with your primary care doctor within the first five days of your symptoms,” said Horstman. “There are some antiviral medications that are doing a fairly good job. Get in contact with them, then they can usually get you a prescription or get you directed somewhere to get a script written out.”

He also explained that there are a few things to be on the lookout for if you monitor your symptoms at home.

“We usually recommend that if you’re usually short of breath, if you can’t do the normal things in and about your own home, then it’s probably time to get checked by your primary care doctor or come in here,” said Horstman. “We do hand out a lot of pulse oximeters. We tell them if they’re sitting at rest and oxygen sits consistently below 92%, then it’s probably time to come back and get checked again.”

Dr. Horstman recommended reaching out to your primary care provider for those questioning whether they should receive medical treatment while dealing with COVID-19.

