Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south...
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
An Amber Alert has been inactivated for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in danger after his mom...
Amber Alert inactivated for missing 4-year-old boy
It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
Southeast Missouri city hit with flooding, power outages
Capt. John Frazier said 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. turned himself into the Blytheville Police...
Saturday murder suspect in police custody

Latest News

FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged
Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what...
City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91