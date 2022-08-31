Hospital gifts area schools technology to save lives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lifesaving tool gifted to area schools has the goal of making sure everyone is prepared in the case of a medical emergency.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital donated three AEDs to Valley View, Westside, and Nettleton School Districts as part of their charitable foundation.

These are a gift hospital administrative director Al Brodell said hits close to home as his son’s life was saved by an AED.

“My family benefited from an AED and having the ability to now give this back where we live, where we work in the community, it’s a blessing,” said Brodell.

Brodell said it’s the kind of tool you don’t think you need until it’s too late and he is hoping with these gifts there is never a time when it’s too late to save a life.

“It literally was the difference between life and death for my son, and I hope they never have to be used but if they ever are then I am just blessed that we are able to give these to three area schools,” he said.

