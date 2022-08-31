Kane Brown coming to North Little Rock in 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Country Artist Kane Brown will stop in North Little Rock at the Simmons Bank Arena in 2023.

According to a news release, the stop is a part of Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The tour will also have his first solo headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 31.

Register now at kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s pre-sale that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for Drunk or Dreaming will go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates and additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.

Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join on select dates. Please find all tour dates listed below.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.