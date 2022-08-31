Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kane Brown coming to North Little Rock in 2023

The country music star will come to Arkansas in 2023.
The country music star will come to Arkansas in 2023.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Country Artist Kane Brown will stop in North Little Rock at the Simmons Bank Arena in 2023.

According to a news release, the stop is a part of Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The tour will also have his first solo headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 31.

Register now at kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s pre-sale that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for Drunk or Dreaming will go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates and additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.

Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join on select dates. Please find all tour dates listed below.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of...
Former school teacher pleads guilty to stalking
Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south...
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman is starting her 54th school year.
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
Capt. John Frazier said 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. turned himself into the Blytheville Police...
Saturday murder suspect in police custody

Latest News

Simmons Bank Arena welcomes the EAGLES “Hotel California” 2022 Tour
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas
61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
A Northeast Arkansas County fair will look different this year. With a significant piece of the...
County fair not hosting carnival rides, adds additional events
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive