Keeping your child safe; Grooming signs

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - With a phone in every kid’s hand, it can be hard to keep track of everything they search for, but watching what they do online could save their life.

Nearly every app now has some type of communication feature. Predators will use these features to groom young children.

Almost every child and teenager is at-risk because victims specifically target those with low self-esteem.

There are six stages of grooming.

Finding a victim - The offender typically has a preference for gender, age or “type” of child and will pay special attention to him or her.

Gain trust - This is usually done by paying special attention to the victim.

Help the victim - Sometimes this can be emotional by giving victims things they need.

Isolate the victim - This can be done with special trips, babysitting, or one on one coaching.

Sexualize the relationship - It usually starts with questions.

Maintain the relationship and power - Groomers do this by telling victims to not talk about things or by threatening them.

“Okay so anything from Snapchat to TikTok, Instagram, Discord, and popular video games,” said Co-Founder of Hope Found NEA, Megan Brown.

Having technology at your fingertips can be a blessing or a curse. It opens this access to your children, but parents can use certain programs to assist them in tracking what their children are doing on their devices.

“So if someone is messaging your child and they are talking in predatory language or explicit language and there are great programs out there that can do that for you,” said Brown.

On Aug. 25, a 14-year-old girl that police believe was being groomed was located by Osceola police at the house of 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.

“She was being locked in the house and upon the search warrant, we could find some signs up of that,” said criminal investigation officer William Skaggs. “A dresser up against a door and a wire to hold the doors shut.”

Vornes was arrested on four charges and is currently being held on $100,000 bond.

“Again, the battery in the third degree, sexual indecency of a minor, false imprisonment, and terroristic threatening,” said Skaggs.

Police across the country are locking down on sex trafficking and sexual grooming of minors, and the Osceola police department is no different.

“We hit them very hard, we take those very seriously and we give all the resources we have to those cases,” said Skaggs.

Brown said to build that trust with your child and let them know what to do if someone begins to talk inappropriately toward them.

Parents or caregivers should also know red flags of what could be grooming behavior, according to the Center for Child Protection.org.

Targeting specific kids for special attention, gifts or activities.

Slowly isolating a kid from family members and friends – physically and emotionally.

Undermining relationships with parents and friends to show that “no one understands you like I do.”

Gradually pushing or crossing physical boundaries. This could range from long-lasting full-frontal hugs, sitting on laps or “accidental” touching of private areas.

Offenders sometimes engage in partially clothed tickle sessions, showering with kids or sleeping in the same bed.

Encouraging kids to keep secrets from their family members.

