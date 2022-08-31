Land donation resolution moves to full council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.

According to the meeting agenda, the property would be located near 3255 Strawfloor Drive and would be named Beatrice Park, complete with entry signage bought with funds from the Parks Department.

The donation would come from B & G Land Company, according to the agenda.

Residents have previously voiced concerns over the property, citing an increase in traffic as well as safety concerns. The same concerns were also brought up at Tuesday’s meeting.

You can view the entire meeting by clicking here.

