Mayoral candidate catches sign thief using technology

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Every election year candidates have problems with their signs coming up missing, one Northeast Arkansas candidate found a unique solution.

Shelia Walters, a mayoral candidate in Trumann, was fed up with her signs going missing in a certain location.

She had to idea to hide Apple Air Tags inside some signs.

The mayoral candidate was able to track and catch one of these sign thieves.

“The sign was in the ditch with grass on it and a few days later it was in the trash and ultimately, someone decided to take that sign and another sign to their home in Bay, so these work,” said Walters.

People must remember that it is a crime to take candidates’ signs out of yards or off public property.

Walters feels that removing signs is a violation of her first amendment right and the person that allowed her to put the sign there.

Walters said these signs cost anywhere from $8-$12 and when you are putting Air Tags on them, they become $40 signs.

Tracking the signs across town should cut down on the number being stolen.

