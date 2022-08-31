Meal to benefit downtown organization

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community.

Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for a meal under the stars and string lights.

Tickets for the meal catered by Chow are $75 per person, with the proceeds going to Downtown Paragould, Main Street Paragould nonprofit organization.

You can buy tickets at Something Sweet and Alvin Taylor’s Flowers and Gifts.

Anybody interested in being a sponsor for the event, email info@downtownparagould.com or call 870-240-0544.

