Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Meal to benefit downtown organization

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community.

Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for a meal under the stars and string lights.

Tickets for the meal catered by Chow are $75 per person, with the proceeds going to Downtown Paragould, Main Street Paragould nonprofit organization.

You can buy tickets at Something Sweet and Alvin Taylor’s Flowers and Gifts.

Anybody interested in being a sponsor for the event, email info@downtownparagould.com or call 870-240-0544.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south...
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
An Amber Alert has been inactivated for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in danger after his mom...
Amber Alert inactivated for missing 4-year-old boy
It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
Capt. John Frazier said 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. turned himself into the Blytheville Police...
Saturday murder suspect in police custody
Southeast Missouri city hit with flooding, power outages

Latest News

Red Wolves host Grambling Saturday in season opener
A-State football holds weekly press conference, prepares to face Grambling on Saturday
A sign sits in the yard of a resident of the city of Trumann.
Mayoral candidate catches sign thief using technology
Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell praised the Razorbacks
#23 Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell on #19 Arkansas: "It's going to be a tough, nasty game."
Indians surge in 4th en route to Week 1 win
2022 FFN Extra Point: Marked Tree