It Feels Great!

Lower humidity has been the show’s star during the mornings and evenings. Our afternoons are still a little warm. More sunshine and low humidity for today. This is as good as it’s going to feel with this round of drier air. We’re all starting the day in the low to mid-60s. A few spots have made it into the 50s. We’ll still get pretty close to 90 degrees this afternoon. We heat back up a little

more for the weekend and the first A-State game of the season. We’re watching shower chances closely to start the weekend. The higher chances will try to creep in early before increasing closer to Labor Day. Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain.

