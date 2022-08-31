Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena welcomes the EAGLES “Hotel California” 2022 Tour
Simmons Bank Arena welcomes the EAGLES “Hotel California” 2022 Tour(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill – have added a show in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday, November 27 at the Simmons Bank Arena to its “Hotel California” 2022 Tour.

The concert, produced by Live Nation, goes on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, and marks the first time the Eagles will perform in North Little Rock since 2015.

Each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. The performance will begin at 8 p.m.

Presales are available starting Thursday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more, will also be available. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

TICKET PRICES:

$99, $169, $249, $499

Plus applicable service charges

There is an 8 ticket limit per household

Tickets available www.ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of...
Former school teacher pleads guilty to stalking
Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south...
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman is starting her 54th school year.
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
Capt. John Frazier said 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. turned himself into the Blytheville Police...
Saturday murder suspect in police custody

Latest News

61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
A Northeast Arkansas County fair will look different this year. With a significant piece of the...
County fair not hosting carnival rides, adds additional events
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive
Young Rock season 3 will be filmed in Memphis.
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive