Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill – have added a show in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday, November 27 at the Simmons Bank Arena to its “Hotel California” 2022 Tour.

The concert, produced by Live Nation, goes on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, and marks the first time the Eagles will perform in North Little Rock since 2015.

Each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. The performance will begin at 8 p.m.

Presales are available starting Thursday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more, will also be available. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

TICKET PRICES:

$99, $169, $249, $499

Plus applicable service charges

There is an 8 ticket limit per household

Tickets available www.ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

