SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Lawrence County.

First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area.

Officials said the bills will pass the pen test, but there are a few ways they can be identified.

They explain the bills are thicker than normal, darker in appearance, and the edge may be rolled where two pieces of paper were glued together like the bill pictured.

If you come across these fake bills, you are urged to call the Pocahontas Police Department at 870-892-9867.

