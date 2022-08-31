Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements

FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized...
FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, according to a survey by Pew Research Center.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-thirds of Black Americans said increased focus on race and racial inequality in the U.S. has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

It comes after a 2020 survey found that 56% of Black adults felt the added attention following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd would lead to positive changes.

But in the new survey, 65% of Black adults said such changes haven’t materialized.

Just 13% see it as extremely or very likely that Black people in the U.S. will achieve equality, which many say will require systemic changes.

There was little variation in that figure by age, gender, region or education level.

The Pew Research Center’s survey was conducted last fall and included more than 3,900 Black Americans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of...
Former school teacher pleads guilty to stalking
Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south...
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman is starting her 54th school year.
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
Capt. John Frazier said 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. turned himself into the Blytheville Police...
Saturday murder suspect in police custody

Latest News

Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
People are rescued from floodwaters in Pakistan as a monsoon season has become extremely deadly.
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A former...
US: Prison chaplain used faith and fear to abuse inmates