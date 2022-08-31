Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers.

In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.

Harrell left the scene and went into an empty home and police used a K9 officer to bring him into custody.

The K9 officer bit Harrell and an ambulance took him to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo. for treatment.

Police say he then had a medical event and died.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of...
Former school teacher pleads guilty to stalking
Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south...
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman is starting her 54th school year.
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
Capt. John Frazier said 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. turned himself into the Blytheville Police...
Saturday murder suspect in police custody

Latest News

Simmons Bank Arena welcomes the EAGLES “Hotel California” 2022 Tour
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas
Red Cross hosting blood drive in Pocahontas Wednesday.
Blood Drive scheduled for Wednesday in Pocahontas
A police car is sitting in the parking lot.
Keeping your child safe; Grooming signs
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast