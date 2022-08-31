Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers.

In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.

Harrell left the scene and went into an empty home and police used a K9 officer to bring him into custody.

The K9 officer bit Harrell and an ambulance took him to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo. for treatment.

Police say he then had a medical event and died.

