Trial continued in 2021 murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The murder trial for a Craighead County man accused of killing another man has been pushed back to later this year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a circuit judge set a Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 trial date for Logan Murray.

Murray was charged with first-degree murder for the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster.

Wagster was killed while at a friend’s house on Turfway Drive in South Jonesboro.

Attorney Martin Lilly told Region 8 News the initial mental evaluation is done and sealed, explaining that “this continuation was issued so that the defense can hire different experts outside of the court order experts”.

Lilly added the judge told the defense they don’t intend to offer any additional continuations and “they need to be ready for trial later this year”.

According to a scheduling order, a motion and plea day for Murray is set for Nov. 9 and 10.

