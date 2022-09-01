Energy Alert
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people were arrested after Jonesboro police recovered several guns and drugs during a search.

Officers arrested Gloria Chambers and Billy Ray Pierce on Thursday, Aug. 25 following an incident at Chamber’s home on Lamesa Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at 5:29 p.m. officers conducted a search of the home, where they were able to recover about 10 grams of meth, as well as plastic baggies, and a metal device with meth residue on it.

Officers also recovered 18 firearms with a large amount of ammo inside the home.

The affidavit also stated a search in Chambers’ vehicle revealed another gun, along with a bullet-proof vest, and another baggy with 54 grams of meth inside.

Both Chambers and Pierce were arrested for several charges, including possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The duo is expected to be in court on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

