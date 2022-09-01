Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State updates fan information ahead of 2022 football season opener

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 at home. The Red Wolves host Grambling State Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State revealed updated fan and ticket info for the season opener.

Gameday Timeline

10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens

1:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

2:00 PM - Ticket booth at Gate 17 (Southeast side of stadium) opens

2:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium

5:45 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show

5:57 PM - Howl leads Red Wolves on to the field

5:59 PM - Coin Toss

6:02 PM - Kick-off

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
About 64 grams of meth and nearly 20 guns were recovered in the search of a Jonesboro home on...
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns
Simmons Bank Arena welcomes the EAGLES “Hotel California” 2022 Tour
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

Latest News

Ray Guy Award nominee Ryan Hanson headlines 2022 Red Wolves
A-State special teams features experience & a new kicker
More football updates
Red Wolves in 90: RWL Preseason Special tomorrow, Secondary looks to turn the corner
Arkansas State QB
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares to face Grambling on Saturday
Red Wolves host Grambling Saturday in season opener
A-State football holds weekly press conference, prepares to face Grambling on Saturday