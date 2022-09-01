A-State updates fan information ahead of 2022 football season opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 at home. The Red Wolves host Grambling State Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State revealed updated fan and ticket info for the season opener.

Gameday Timeline

10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens

1:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

2:00 PM - Ticket booth at Gate 17 (Southeast side of stadium) opens

2:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium

5:45 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show

5:57 PM - Howl leads Red Wolves on to the field

5:59 PM - Coin Toss

6:02 PM - Kick-off

