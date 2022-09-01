A-State updates fan information ahead of 2022 football season opener
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 at home. The Red Wolves host Grambling State Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.
A-State revealed updated fan and ticket info for the season opener.
Gameday Timeline
10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens
1:00 PM - Parking Lots Open
2:00 PM - Ticket booth at Gate 17 (Southeast side of stadium) opens
2:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park
3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park
4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium
5:45 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show
5:57 PM - Howl leads Red Wolves on to the field
5:59 PM - Coin Toss
6:02 PM - Kick-off
