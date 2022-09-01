Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Indianapolis

An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be with 32-year-old Monica Burdine (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Police say they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky-blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
About 64 grams of meth and nearly 20 guns were recovered in the search of a Jonesboro home on...
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns
Simmons Bank Arena welcomes the EAGLES “Hotel California” 2022 Tour
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

Latest News

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
AMAZING: Former elementary school janitor works his way up to principal
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
Ginni Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the...
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin