Increasing Rain Chances for the Weekend

Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase. Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area looks wet while everyone else may see an isolated shower. Drier spots may be a little warmer this weekend while others see rain and cooler temperatures. Rain chances remain scattered through Labor Day. The higher chances will try to creep in early before increasing closer to Labor Day. Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain. Highs range from the mid-80s to the low 90s.

