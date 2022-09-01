Energy Alert
Branson, Mo. Police remind drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend travel

By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect much more traffic on the road as they head into the holiday weekend. Especially in tourist towns like Branson.

As the city fills with visitors, drivers need to be alert, aware of their surroundings and prepare for any sudden stops along the way.

Over the 2021 Labor Day holiday in Missouri, 11 people died, and more than 450 suffered injuries in traffic crashes. Police in Branson and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers want to ensure you travel safely this year. Drivers must also ensure they wear seat belts and free themselves from distractions. This includes putting your phones down and driving at the appropriate speed.

Many visitors will visit shops and attractions throughout the city, so you must also look out for them. Branson’s Don Hays says patience is a virtue on weekends like this and encourages drivers to plan.

“Know what you’re going to do before you do it and where you are going to go,” Hays said. “It takes some time to get around town with the traffic like this. Have patience, the road raging doesn’t help anything, and it does happen a lot here. Just give yourself some time. You’ll make it there.”

Labor Day weekend is also the end of the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign. If you do decide to drink this weekend, make sure you have a designated driver.

