Food deserts continue in rural communities

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Rural communities are finding it harder to get to the grocery store.

A focused meeting took place Wednesday in Swifton to begin to fight the food desert.

Food deserts are low-income areas where people have limited access to affordable, healthy foods such as fruit, vegetables, and low-fat milk.

Places like Swifton and Tuckerman lack a supermarket but have plenty of corner stores that do not stock “healthy foods.”

“People who live in communities classified as food deserts, so small communities that do not have a local grocery store and their residences can easily access fresh fruits and vegetables,” Christie Jordan with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said.

No one should ever worry about driving 25 miles to pick up groceries. Transportation is a huge issue in small communities, and a grocery store would help tremendously.

“It will just alleviate a lot of worries and just the day-to-day items like fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, and a grocery store would just be a plus for the city of Tuckerman,” David Hargrave of Tuckerman said.

The topic of discussion during the meeting was access to fresh meat.

“I wish it was not a need but it is a need we don’t have a local grocery store we do have a Dollar General that has helped some since we have got that but it is 20 miles in either direction to get anywhere”, said Rachel Moss of Swifton.

Getting a ride to and from the grocery store can be a task. Some residents have to find people to buy their food for them.

This problem is hitting the elderly community hard.

“A lot of people do not have transportation so that entails a family or friend going to the store for them and it is just a major inconvenience, especially for the elderly,” said Hargrave.

Many ideas were tossed around during the meeting, one being the possibility of a mobile market. Other states have had massive success, which will give small farming communities access to fresh food every week.

“It would be a bus that has been retrofitted with cold storage and some shelving and they travel to small communities and it is going to have basic things, it is going to have some fresh fruits and vegetables and some meat,” said Jordan.

Food pantries are struggling with inflation and a huge drop in donations. This is taking a toll on those who depend most on this food.

You can donate to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to help.

