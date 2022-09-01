M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders.
The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
The quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers.
Two people reported feeling it.
