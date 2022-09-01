Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 51-year-old man was arrested after police said he gave a child meth and raped them.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.

The department’s ICAC division had been investigating the rape allegation since July 15.

According to a news release, the victim told officers they were given meth on numerous occasions by Wille, who conducted sexual acts on them several times and encouraged the victim to run from their home to stay with him.

Wille appeared before a Craighead County judge and received a $500,000 cash-only bond.

