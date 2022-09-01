Energy Alert
Member of ‘Insane Clown Posse’ to make appearance at Fulton County event

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A member of a popular hip-hop duo will be in North Arkansas this weekend.

“The Float” is a crazy event coming to Many Islands Campground near Hardy from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4.

One of the many acts in attendance for the event will be Shaggy 2 Dope, a member of the Insane Clown Posse.

Event organizer Tom Wood said some of the activities will include “paying homage to the river gods”, Juggalo Pictionary, and much more.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the area heavily throughout the weekend to make sure things don’t get too crazy.

If you want to learn more about the event and even buy tickets, visit “The Float” website.

