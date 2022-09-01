Energy Alert
Mississippi County school implementing new safety feature

Blytheville High School
Blytheville High School(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Northeast Arkansas school is adding a new safety feature to its high school campus.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, anyone entering Blytheville High School will have to go through a metal detector to get into the building.

Officials with the Blytheville School District said this is to “ensure that safety precautions are in place.”

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

