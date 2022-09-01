Energy Alert
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

Sheena Greitens, left, listens as Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in St. Louis. . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas.

Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.

Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider made her decision closed to the public. Texas court records show she decided to keep her ruling secret to protect the former couple’s two young boys from public scrutiny.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that access to sensitive matters related to the children be restricted from further disclosure, due to the notoriety of the parties and the likelihood that members of the public will continue to use information related to the children in appropriate ways,” Schneider’s judgment said, according to a quotation cited in a Texas court filing.

The case drew heightened attention amid Eric Greitens’ failed bid to be the Republican nominee for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Sheena Greitens claimed he was physically abusive during the case, which he strongly denied.

