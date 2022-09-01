New safety measures following gun scare at school

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe.

The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun.

Superintendent Dr. Veronica Perkins said from the moment she got to Blytheville, she wanted to make safety upgrades and the incident with the firearm meant there was no time to waste.

“As my team was brainstorming what strategies we use to create a safer environment metal detectors came bumbling to the top,” she said.

Metal detectors have been installed at each of the school district’s campuses. Both students and faculty members must go through them whenever they enter the building.

Perkins said metal detectors were something the school could easily institute right away.

“We had metal detectors that were purchased but we were not using them and the team after I finished thinking we wanted to implement the use of metal detectors,” she said.

Perkins said she knows it might put some people on edge, but it’s a step they need to take.

“Seeing these types of things might give you a little increased anxiety at first but know the pieces we are putting in place are really to alleviate safety,” she said. “We want to make them feel safer and if they just hang in there with us, they are going to see the benefit of these moves on our part.”

The school will also look to add new cameras that can view a full 360 degrees, as well as try to bring back a student resource officer.

