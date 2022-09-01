Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New safety measures following gun scare at school

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe.

The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun.

Superintendent Dr. Veronica Perkins said from the moment she got to Blytheville, she wanted to make safety upgrades and the incident with the firearm meant there was no time to waste.

“As my team was brainstorming what strategies we use to create a safer environment metal detectors came bumbling to the top,” she said.

Metal detectors have been installed at each of the school district’s campuses. Both students and faculty members must go through them whenever they enter the building.

Perkins said metal detectors were something the school could easily institute right away.

“We had metal detectors that were purchased but we were not using them and the team after I finished thinking we wanted to implement the use of metal detectors,” she said.

Perkins said she knows it might put some people on edge, but it’s a step they need to take.

“Seeing these types of things might give you a little increased anxiety at first but know the pieces we are putting in place are really to alleviate safety,” she said. “We want to make them feel safer and if they just hang in there with us, they are going to see the benefit of these moves on our part.”

The school will also look to add new cameras that can view a full 360 degrees, as well as try to bring back a student resource officer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape,...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing woman.
Missing woman found safe
About 64 grams of meth and nearly 20 guns were recovered in the search of a Jonesboro home on...
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
LIVE: Biden delivers speech on ‘extremist threats’ to democracy
REGION 8 ASKS: Inflation affecting your giving to charity
A staff shortage at area schools and ambulance agencies makes it hard for an immediate response...
I-TEAM: Ambulance agencies not required to be on site for sporting events
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show