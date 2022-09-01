Sept. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity has been the show’s star during the mornings and evenings. Our afternoons are still a little warm. More sunshine and low humidity for today.

This is as good as it’s going to feel with this round of drier air. We’re all starting the day in the low to mid-60s. A few spots have made it into the 50s.

We’ll still get pretty close to 90 degrees this afternoon. We heat back up a little more for the weekend and the first A-State game of the season.

We’re watching shower chances closely to start the weekend. The higher chances will try to creep in early before increasing closer to Labor Day. Keep your Labor Day plans, but also be prepared for a higher chance of scattered storms. Not everyone may see rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Rural communities are finding it harder to get to the grocery store. A focused meeting took place Wednesday in Swifton to begin to fight the food desert.

A Northeast Arkansas school is adding a new safety feature to its high school campus.

A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services.

The city of Searcy has accepted a bid on a multi-million-dollar park renovation to become a sports destination. Part of a park past its prime will soon become a pickleball paradise.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

