Sheriff’s office needs your help finding missing person

LAWRENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs you help finding a missing person.
Sgt. Jaime White says they are looking for Victoria Norton.
She is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 205 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Norton went missing Wednesday, Aug. 31, around 2 p.m. from Imboden after she walked away from her residence.
She had on a shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Norton was last seen in the Valero station in Ravenden at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Norton has mental disabilities and might be headed towards Hardy area.
If you see Norton, call 911.
